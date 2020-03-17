Coronavirus impact: Air India to suspend flights to UK and Europe

India’s state-run carrier Air India has suspended its flight to the UK and Europe between March 19-31 as the coronavirus pandemic worsens across the globe.

This came after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a circular prohibiting the entry for passengers from Turkey, Europe and the UK on Monday. India has also barred entry of nationals from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Air India said that “All pax travelling to UK and Europe, may kindly note that in view of the DGCA instructions regarding travel and visa restrictions related to the COVID-2019, all flights to/from UK and Europe will operate only till 18th March 2020 & will remain suspended from 19th to 31st March, 2020.”

“A1131/130, Delhi-London-Delhi, A1121/120 Delhi-Frankfurt-Delhi, Al143/142 Delhi-Paris-Delhi, Al113/114 Delhi-Birmingham-Delhi, A1171/178 Delhi-London-Delhi, Delhi-Vienna - Delhi, Ahmedabad -London- Bengaluru and Mumbai- London-Mumbai. The above flights will be suspended till 31st March 2020 with the other Air India flights to UK and Europe suspended earlier,” the airline said.

The airline further said that it will be operating on eight flights between India, the UK and Europe. Along with this, it has rescheduled four of its flights, to on March 18.