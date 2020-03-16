Coronavirus: Singapore Airlines offers waivers for rebooking of tickets

Singapore’s flag carrier, Singapore Airlines is offering waivers for rebooking tickets in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Singapore Airlines said that it will waive all rebooking fees for tickets issued on or before March 15, for travel up to May 31 this year, with immediate effect. “Customers can cancel their existing flight itineraries, retain the value of their tickets and rebook their travel at a later date, when they are able to firm up their new travel plans. The new flight itinerary should be completed by March 31, 2021.”

“This new policy will allow customers the flexibility to defer their travel plans and applies to all bookings for travel up to May 31, 2020. All rebooking fees will be waived, although a fare difference may apply for the new itinerary,” it further added.

Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, Singapore Airlines Group, including Singapore Airlines, Silk Air and Scoot operated 140 weekly flights between India and Singapore. Last week, the Indian government had suspended all visas, simultaneously, several airlines had cancelled multiple flights to India.

As of March 15, over 105 people have been tested positive with Coronavirus in India.

Changi airport in Singapore is the hub of Singapore Airlines. According to a recent report in The Straits Times, quoting Changi Airport Group (CAG), Changi Airport experienced a 32.8 per cent decline in passenger movements last month, compared with the same period last year.

“As of Monday, the available seat capacity at Changi Airport for March has also fallen by close to 30 per cent of what was originally scheduled, said the Changi Airport Group (CAG),” BusinessLine wasn’t able to immediately confirm the above information.

Singapore Airlines further added that due to the high volume of incoming requests, customers understand that it may take longer than usual for our service agents to respond. “Customers are encouraged to only contact us if their flight is departing in next 72 hours for our agents to focus on and assist those with urgent flight changes. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it added.