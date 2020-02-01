Corporatisation of major port trusts may cull new port law

‘Universal Health Coverage pays long-term dividends for nations’
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
The Central government will pursue corporatisation of State-owned major ports directly either by invoking a clause in the Major Port Trusts Act or by amending the law itself which could make a Shipping Ministry plan to facilitate the long-pending structural reform of these ports through a new law redundant.
“This government would consider corporatising at least one major port and subsequently its listing on the stock exchanges,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech to Parliament on Saturday.
Unless the ports are converted into companies, the government cannot list them on the stock exchanges and potentially disinvest or privatise them.
The announcement “shocked” the influential port workers unions whose strident opposition to the corporatisation plan had forced the Shipping Ministry to opt for the conversion of the 11 port trusts into port authorities through a new law. The aim is to grant greater autonomy and flexibility to the major ports and to professionalise their governance for speedier decision-making to help them compete with private ports.
Once the new law is enacted, the Ministry could attempt corporatisation and disinvestment at a later date by invoking Section 50 of the proposed Major Port Authorities Bill.
This Section is an exact replica of Section 111 of the Major Port Trusts Act, 1963,which reads: “Without prejudice to the foregoing provisions of this Chapter, the Authority and every Board shall, in the discharge of its functions under this Act be bound by such directions on questions of policy as the Central government may give in writing from time to time. Provided that the Authority or the Board, as the case may be, shall be given an opportunity to express its views before any direction is given under this sub-section. The decision of the Central government whether a question is one of policy or not shall be final”.
Shipping Secretary Gopal Krishna said that there was “no confusion” over the Budget announcement and details will follow. “Whenever it is to be done, the details will be out and then you will come to know of it,” he told BusinessLine.
The top bureaucrat in the Shipping Ministry did not concur with a view whether the budget announcement can be implemented in the absence of an enabling legal provision. “The MPT Act can be amended”, he quipped, adding that the FM’s announcement “doesn’t talk about the Major Port Authorities Bill at all”.
Port workers’ unions apprehend that the government may not pursue the proposed new port law at all and instead invoke Section 111 of the MPT Act to convert port trusts into companies, said T Narendra Rao, General Secretary, Water Transport Worker’s Federation of India.
“Any policy decision taken by the government will be imposed; that is what Section 111 of the MPT Act means. This clause will be enough to convert the port trusts into companies. They can do it without any revolt from the workers unions,” says Rao.
“The announcement is a sheer violation of the assurance given by the Shipping Ministry that the Major Port Authorities Bill will not be used for back door corporatisation of ports which would be retained as autonomous bodies. The national coordination committee of port workers federation will plunge into industrial action against this move,” Rao stated.
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...