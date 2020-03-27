Covid-19: Blue Dart, Air India operate flights with medical equipment cargo

With there being no ban on the movement of cargo flights, Blue Dart freighters flew between Chennai-Bengaluru-Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata, the company announced on its Facebook page.

It was not immediately clear as to how much or what variety of freight had been carried on this flight.

The company had taken to its Facebook account to say that critical pharma/medical equipment which is already in custody and within its network will be prioritised for delivery. “Hence we are operating where possible and with skeletal strength. Some shipment exceptions will be undertaken to ensure that there is no disruptions in your mission critical supply chain,” Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Ltd had said on March 23. An earlier Facebook post says that in one instance earlier this week, a critical coronavirus report machine was delivered in a Tier-II city.

Meanwhile, Air India operated a Boeing 787 dreamliner cargo flight from Mumbai to Delhi which carried 6.5 tonnes of cargo, comprising mostly medical equipment.

Incidentally, IndiGo has also offered its resources, aircraft and crew and has expressed support to contribute in the ferry supply of medicines, equipment and relief samples from one part of the country to another.

Currently, IndiGo has 260 aircraft in its fleet.