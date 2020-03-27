Logistics

Covid-19: Blue Dart, Air India operate flights with medical equipment cargo

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

With there being no ban on the movement of cargo flights, Blue Dart freighters flew between Chennai-Bengaluru-Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata, the company announced on its Facebook page.

It was not immediately clear as to how much or what variety of freight had been carried on this flight.

The company had taken to its Facebook account to say that critical pharma/medical equipment which is already in custody and within its network will be prioritised for delivery. “Hence we are operating where possible and with skeletal strength. Some shipment exceptions will be undertaken to ensure that there is no disruptions in your mission critical supply chain,” Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Ltd had said on March 23. An earlier Facebook post says that in one instance earlier this week, a critical coronavirus report machine was delivered in a Tier-II city.

Meanwhile, Air India operated a Boeing 787 dreamliner cargo flight from Mumbai to Delhi which carried 6.5 tonnes of cargo, comprising mostly medical equipment.

Incidentally, IndiGo has also offered its resources, aircraft and crew and has expressed support to contribute in the ferry supply of medicines, equipment and relief samples from one part of the country to another.

Currently, IndiGo has 260 aircraft in its fleet.

Published on March 27, 2020
medical and surgical equipment
coronavirus
airlines and aviation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Government extends ban on international commercial airlines flying to India till April 15