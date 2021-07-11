Tickets to safe flying

Before one firms up plans for international travel, it will be wise to choose from carriers considered the most Covid-19 compliant. Two key airline rating agencies — Skytrax and airlineratings.com — recently put out a list of the top Covid-19-compliant airlines in the world.

According to airlineratings.com, airBaltic, Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, AirAsia, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Delta Air Lines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Eva Air, Japan Airlines, Jetblue, KLM, Korean Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Southwest, Qatar Airways and Westjet are the top 20 Covid-19 compliant airlines.

Skytrax picked six, which according to its survey, ticked most of boxes. They are airBaltic, Japan Airlines, Fiji Airways, Qatar Airways, Oman Air and All Nippon Airways.

According to Geoffrey Thomas, Editor-in-Chief, airlineratings.com, the 20-shortlisted airlines have gone above and beyond in ensuring passenger protection and in adding flexibility to travel.

The rating agency surveyed 430 airlines; while 119 airlines got 7-star ratings, 117 of them received zero for compliance and had no information on their Covid-19 policies online.

Airlineratings.com rated the airlines on online information on Covid-19 procedures, availability of face masks for passengers, PPE for the crew, modified meal service, deep cleaning of aircraft, personal sanitiser kit, and social distancing measures. Each of the airlines underwent a review every week.

Skytrax carried out two-week-long audits on airlines to scrutinise over 190 different hygiene and safety measures. Over 40 airlines have been reviewed by Skytrax so far or are awaiting their final certification. The ratings are based on the consistent adherence to Covid-19 measures, and the effectiveness of the health and safety protocol introduced since the pandemic.

