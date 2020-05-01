Covid-19 impact: Domestic air traffic falls 33 per cent in March

The spread of the coronavirus took its toll on domestic airlines, which reported a 33 per cent decline in the number of passengers flown in March 2020 at 77.62 lakh, as compared to 1.16 crore flown during the same period previously, the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows.

This is the sharpest decline in years and the picture is only set to get worse, as no domestic airline flew any commercial flights in April. The government has stopped to all domestic and international flying from March 25. The ban is set to last till May 3. Till recently, India was reporting over 50 months of double-digit growth in domestic aviation.

IndiGo, SpiceJet lead the way

Latest data shows that in March this year, IndiGo retained the number one position among the domestic airlines, flying a total of 37.93 lakh passengers in the month. SpiceJet carried 12.45 lakh passengers, while Air India carried 8.42 lakh passengers. GoAir (7.68 lakh), AirAsia (5.92 lakh) and Vistara (4.57 lakh) complete the list.

However, SpiceJet was at the top when it came to the passenger load factor, recording a PLF of 83.7 per cent, followed by GoAir (78.9 per cent), IndiGo (73.4 per cent) AirAsia (69.1 per cent) and Vistara (66.4 per cent). PLF is an indicator of the number of seats that get filled.

AirAsia most punctual

AirAsia reported the highest On Time Performance, an indicator of punctuality, among all the domestic airlines at 83.4 per cent, followed by IndiGo (81.6 per cent), GoAir (78.6 per cent), Vistara (74.9 per cent) SpiceJet (74.4 per cent) and Air India (51 per cent) at the four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

OTP is determined by recording the time of chocks off, in case of departure and chocks on in case of arrival.

A flight is considered on time if its actual departure or arrival time is within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. OTP is calculated at the four metro airports as they have the technology to capture the data to calculate OTP.