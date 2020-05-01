Covid-19 impact: Domestic air traffic falls 33 per cent in March

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
The spread of the coronavirus took its toll on domestic airlines, which reported a 33 per cent decline in the number of passengers flown in March 2020 at 77.62 lakh, as compared to 1.16 crore flown during the same period previously, the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) shows.
This is the sharpest decline in years and the picture is only set to get worse, as no domestic airline flew any commercial flights in April. The government has stopped to all domestic and international flying from March 25. The ban is set to last till May 3. Till recently, India was reporting over 50 months of double-digit growth in domestic aviation.
Latest data shows that in March this year, IndiGo retained the number one position among the domestic airlines, flying a total of 37.93 lakh passengers in the month. SpiceJet carried 12.45 lakh passengers, while Air India carried 8.42 lakh passengers. GoAir (7.68 lakh), AirAsia (5.92 lakh) and Vistara (4.57 lakh) complete the list.
However, SpiceJet was at the top when it came to the passenger load factor, recording a PLF of 83.7 per cent, followed by GoAir (78.9 per cent), IndiGo (73.4 per cent) AirAsia (69.1 per cent) and Vistara (66.4 per cent). PLF is an indicator of the number of seats that get filled.
AirAsia reported the highest On Time Performance, an indicator of punctuality, among all the domestic airlines at 83.4 per cent, followed by IndiGo (81.6 per cent), GoAir (78.6 per cent), Vistara (74.9 per cent) SpiceJet (74.4 per cent) and Air India (51 per cent) at the four metro airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
OTP is determined by recording the time of chocks off, in case of departure and chocks on in case of arrival.
A flight is considered on time if its actual departure or arrival time is within 15 minutes of the scheduled time. OTP is calculated at the four metro airports as they have the technology to capture the data to calculate OTP.
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Car makers are creating online sales platforms to enable buyers to shop for their wheels from their couch
Be it KTM, Triumph, Motorrad or Norton, these brands promise plenty after past flings with the Japanese
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Six Fund of Funds of Franklin Templeton India MF have a combined exposure of ₹422 crore in the suspended ...
Yohei Sasakawa, recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize 2018, on his debut book, which talks about the battle to ...
Those who grow food are now battling hunger, thanks to the economic fallout of Covid-19
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...