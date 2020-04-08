Covid-19 impact: IRCTC suspends operations for three private trains till April 30

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday announced that it had suspended operation for three of its private trains till April 30 in light of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The three trains that remain cancelled till April 30 are the IRCTC Tejas Express Train no. 82501/82502 that runs between Lucknow and New Delhi, IRCTC Tejas Express Train No. 82901/82902 between Mumbai and Ahmedabad and IRCTC Kashi Mahakal Express train that runs on the Varanasi-Indore route.
IRCTC will provide a full refund for the ticket fare automatically without any cancellation charges to all users/passengers having booked tickets for journey date up to April 30.
Users need not cancel the tickets from the online portal as is required in other cases.
Railways had previously suspended all trains till April 14 owing to the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It had also decided to shut down ticket reservation through counters till April 14. Passengers who wished to book for travel after April 14 will have to book their tickets through the online IRCTC portal as per previous reports.
As of Tuesday, India has reported over 4300 active cases of Covid-19 with the death toll at 124 according to the Union Health Ministry.
