Covid-19 impact: Seafarers on shore may lose NRI status as crew change drags

Lend ‘Mi’ your ears
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Seafarers are staring at a collateral damage as an unending delay in replacing those working overseas on board ships much beyond their original contract tenures due to the pandemic induced restrictions, robs the chances of thousands waiting on shore in India for their next assignment and by default their tax-free status.
Currently, to qualify for non-resident Indian (NRI) status, like any other citizen of India, a seafarer has to stay outside India for 184 days or six months in a year. Consequently, his entire foreign income is not subjected to tax.
There are hundreds of thousands of seafarers who are anxiously waiting to join ships after coming onshore as far back as July last year on completing their previous assignment. A few months break for them was about to end when they were called to join ships in December/January. But, as the joining formalities were underway, the pandemic struck, halting all crew changes, mainly due to stoppage of international flights to and from India, a key part of the crew rotation logistics.
As a result, thousands of seafarers have worked outside India for less than 184 days in the financial year 2019-20.
“Those seafarers are at risk of losing their non-resident Indian (NRI) status,” said Abdulgani Serang, general secretary-cum-treasurer of the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI), which represents general purpose staff working on board ships.
This explains the eagerness of hundreds of thousands of seafarers to join ships as early as possible to earn.
“The delay in carrying out crew change expeditiously will cost us dearly,” said a third engineer who joined a ship on Friday after coming on shore in July last year.
“The NRI status is an annual affair,” said a Kolkata-based chief officer waiting for his next contract after signing off from his last contract in November last year. “Every year, we have to maintain that status by staying 184 days out of India. Otherwise, we lose our NRI status and the continuity breaks,” he said.
“The lack of income will pinch ratings (general purpose staff) on board more,” said a top executive with a ship management company.
The collateral damage to seafarers comes at a time when the seafaring community is yet to come to terms with a Budget announcement on taxation of NRIs.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s February 1 announcement meant that a seafarer will have to spend more time outside India – eight months or 240 days instead of the existing 184 days – to qualify for NRI status and enjoy tax-free salary. This is considered difficult for seafarers to accomplish given that the typical on-board contract ranges between 4 and 7 months.
Even if they work outside India for 240 days by doing two contracts in a year to comply with the new rules and qualify for NRI status, if they don’t pay tax in the country or jurisdiction where they are NRIs, then the entire income earned outside will be taxed in India.
Seafarers are a floating workforce, unlike land-based jobs. They don’t have any country of residence. Today, they are in Houston and after a few days in Amsterdam. They are floating at sea and don’t have any state and hence are not required to pay tax in any country overseas.
“But, due to the new rules, it can be construed that we don’t pay tax in any other country being floating population and hence will have to pay tax in India,” a seafarer said.
While seafarers through their unions have urged the government to roll-back the announcement, it is not clear whether the Finance Bill passed by Parliament on March 23 have accepted the request or not. The Ministry is yet to come out with a notification in this regard.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
Even as Mahindra & Mahindra (including MVML) posted a loss of ₹3,255 crore for the quarter ended March ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...