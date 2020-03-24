Covid-19: IndiGo allows passengers to cancel tickets, create PNR credit for alternative travel

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, low-cost carrier IndiGo has introduced a new service whereby customers can protect their PNR. With this service, the customer’s PNR will be valid until September 30.

In a press statement on Tuesday, IndiGo said passengers booked to travel till April 30 can cancel their itinerary at zero cancellation fee, create a credit account in the same PNR and book an alternative travel of the same ticket value any time till September 30.

“Also, those who are booked to travel till September 30, can change their itinerary at zero change fee (fare difference applies) for travel till September 30.”

It further added, “Please be assured that your Booking Reference/PNR will stay safe as a credit account in the same PNR with the same ticket value. The credit account can be used for travel before September 30 by the same passenger.”

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday announced that all domestic flights will be suspended. International flights have been curtailed and visas suspended till April 15.

“There are many customers who may wish to make changes to their flight schedules, but are unable to get through to our customer relations team because we are swamped with an unprecedented surge in incoming calls and emails.” Indigosaid there has been a 500 per cent rise in the number of customer queries.

The airline has over 250 aircraft, and offers over 1,500 daily flights and connects 63 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.

Last week, another no-frills carrier, GoAir, had also announced the same scheme.

“This offer will apply to all existing and new bookings made between March 1, 2020 and April 15, 2021.” Customers who have booked any flight on any sector should not initiate any rescheduling or cancellation and will be saved time-consuming and tedious efforts to call or email their request.

GoAir said in the past four weeks, calls to its customer centres has increased 500-700 per cent, due to which customers have not been able to receive prompt attention.