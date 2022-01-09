Covid-19: IndiGo expects 20% reduction in current operations

IndiGo Airlines, the country’s largest low cost carrier, is anticipating 20 per cent of its current scheduled operations to be withdrawn from service because of reduced demand caused by rising Omicron infections.

The airlines on Sunday announced that it will be “selectively withdrawing some flights from service.”

“We anticipate that around 20 per cent of our current scheduled operations will be withdrawn from service,” its statement said.

As such, the carrier will be waiving off change fees and is offering “free changes” for all new and existing bookings made up to January 31.

In view of rising Covid cases, a “large number of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans” thereby leading to lower demand.

“Where possible, cancellations of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B on our website,” the statement also said.

The carrier further encouraged its customers to use digital channels since its call centre is “currently handling a large volume of call.”