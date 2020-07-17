Covid-19: IndiGo introduces option to book two seats for single passenger

IndiGo on Friday launched a scheme that allows a passenger to book two seats for himself or herself to ensure additional safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The charges for the extra seat will be effectively up to 25 per cent lower than the original booking cost. This offer is effective travel starting July 24,” the airline said in a statement.

The low-cost carrier said the “6E double seat” scheme will be available only on Indigo’s website.

Lack of social distancing by other passengers is a top concern among flyers, according to a survey by IndiGo that was conducted online between June 20 and 28, among 25,000 travellers.

“Factors such as lack of social distancing by other passengers (62 per cent of respondents), quarantine measures by states (55 per cent) and sitting in the aircraft with so many people (55 per cent) have been identified as key deterrents for air travel,” the survey said.

India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the airlines have been allowed to operate only a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights. The occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around 50-60 per cent since May 25.

IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said: “Even though air travel is the safest mode of travel at this point, we understand the customers’ emotional need for safety.”

“We had been receiving such requests and are happy to introduce the option to book two seats for a single passenger to ensure additional safety,” he added.