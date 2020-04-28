Covid-19: NMPT contributes ₹4.3 cr to PM fund

New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) has contributed ₹4.3 crore to PM CARES (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation) fund.

A press release said on Tuesday that the employees of the port have to contribute one-day wages from their April salary. The balance amount is contributed from the port’s general fund and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) fund.

Apart from this, NMPT has decided to distribute 6,000 grocery kits to needy people in and around Baikampady, Thannirbavi, Hosabettu and Kulai areas of Mangaluru and to daily-wage labourers and migrant workers. Each kit consists of 6 kg of boiled rice, 1 kg toor daal and 200 gm lemon pickle.

The grocery items and kits are also being given to Sri Nandaneshwara Temple Committee, near the port. The temple has been distributing food to needy people in the nearby areas, it said.