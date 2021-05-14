Covid-19: Railways to vaccinate all employees, their families free of cost

Railways will use funds in the Central Staff Benefit Fund for treatment, procuring equipment in Railway hospitals and health units and to vaccinate all Railway employees and their family members.

These funds are maintained at the level of General Managers of the Zonal Railways and Production Units, a statement issued by the Railway Union -- National Federation of Indian Railways, said.

Earlier, General Secretary of the National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR), M Raghavaiah, had requested the Chairman, Railway Board, to issue instructions to Zonal Railways and Production Units for vaccination of all Railway employees and their family members free of cost. Now, the necessary instructions had been issued, said SN Malik of NFIR in a release.