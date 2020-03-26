Covid-19: Southern Railways’ workshops, production units manufacture hand sanitisers, masks

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Workshops and production units of Southern Railways (SR) are now manufacturing essential medical items - hand sanitisers and masks - in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and for their in-house use. These two items are unavailable in the market.
The SR has taken the lead among the Railways’ zones in manufacturing hand sanitisers and masks following a recent direction from the Railway Board to use the production units and workshops for such needs.
Perambur Loco Works is making hand sanitisers for use in railway offices and railway hospitals. The average cost of making is Rs 570 per litre, which is cheaper than those sold in the market.
Perambur Carriage works has made 250 masks with 100 distributed to SR Chennai division to be distributed to running staff working in goods trains and 150 masks to Railway hospital, Perambur. The mask made of white cotton cloth is of a single layer with elastic ear band and can be reused after a wash. It has also produced 45 aprons and handed over it to the Railway hospital at Perambur. They are in the process of making 50 numbers of cots in the next ten days using the available material in the workshop.
The Electric Loco shed in Erode has produced 200 litres of hand sanitisers. The Electric Loco shed at Arakkonam, Diesel loco shed at Ernakulam and the medical branch of Trivandrum division are also making hand sanitisers for their internal usage.
Coaching Depot in Basin bridge will 50 masks on a daily basis utilising the available material and allowing their lady staff to work from home, the release said.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...