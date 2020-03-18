Covid19: GoAir makes PNR valid for a year if passenger unable to take booked flight

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
In the wake of coronavirus and to give customers a hassle-free experience, low cost carrier GoAir has introduced a new service called ‘Protect Your PNR’. With this service, the customer’s PNR will be valid for one year.
The Wadia-group owned GoAir in a statement on Wednesday said “If a customer cannot or chooses not to travel, they can simply not show up for the flight and GoAir will protect the PNR for a period of one year.”
The passenger can contact GoAir at any time over the next one year ( from April 15, 2020 to April 15, 2021) to redeem this ticket on any GoAir flight with no charges being levied. However, fare difference may be applicable.
“This offer will apply to all existing and new bookings made between March 1, 2020 and April 15, 202.” Customers who have booked any flight on any sector will be assured to not to initiate any rescheduling or cancellation and will be saved from the time-consuming and tedious efforts to call or email their request.
GoAir said that in the past four weeks, it’s customer centers has increased 500-700 per cent due to which customers have not been able to receive attention in due course.
GoAir on Tuesday said that it has suspended all international operations because of sharp decline in air travel. The Mumbai-based no-frills airline is also initiating “temporary rotational leave without pay program” due to reduced capacity till April 15, the airline spokesperson added.
Prior to the Coronavirus outbreak, GoAir operated 35 destinations that include 27 domestic destinations 8 international destinations including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait, and Dammam.
