Covid19: South Central Railway waives demurrage, wharfage charges

Acting on the decision of Indian Railways, South Central Railway (SCR) has decided not to levy any charges for demurrage or wharfage for goods and parcel freight traffic from March 22 to April 14, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 (Coronavirus being classified as one of Natural Calamity by the Finance Ministry).

This Railways has further relaxed the norms from the earlier decision to slash the demurrage and wharfage rates to half of the prescribed tariff. No charges will be levied for stacking, detention and ground usage charge in case of container traffic too.

The SCR has been running freight services to transport essential commodities since last weekend in the wake of stoppage of passenger carrying trains on account of the nation-wide lock down.

Over the last six days, from March 22 to 27, the zone has registered freight loading of 10.17 million tonnes, averaging to around 1.70 m.t each day. This has been possible on account of loading around 270 freight trains services in the period.

The commodities primarily ranged from coal to thermal power plants for generating electricity, fertilizers to meet the needs of agricultural sector, foodgrains to ensure uninterrupted supply and transporting milk to Delhi from Renigunta. Towards this, extensive coordination is being maintained with various State Governments, to seek their involvement in smooth running of trains and to deliver their needs, wherever possible. With round the clock command control in operation, monitored by Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, South Central Railway, the zone is geared to render its best to tide over the situation.

In addition, SCR, which is the gateway to South, has handled inter-change operations of 961 freight trains originating from other zones and passing through its network, averaging to around 160 freight trains daily.

With the looming threat from the global pandemic, SCR is compelled to overcome various challenges to ensure that the wheels of freight trains keep rolling to their destinations.

Railway personnel involved in the train running duties including those from the operating, safety, security, track maintenance, commercial departments are being taken care including thermal screening before commencing duties, provision of sanitizers, soaps and masks for use and maintenance of social distance. Medical attention is available for the railway staff on call 24/7.

