Logistics

Crew change at anchorage of ports becoming popular among ship owners

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on May 29, 2020 Published on May 29, 2020

Ships diverting to Indian ports just for carrying out crew change during the pandemic are carrying out this task at the outer anchorage to cut cost and time. The Cochin Port has become the most preferred destination for outer anchorage crew changes for ships as it is not collecting any charges in this regard. The VO Chidambaranar Port Trust in Tamil Nadu has also seen crew changes in its outer anchorage, where ships wait till they are allotted a berth for cargo loading and unloading inside the port.

“Anchorage is the cheapest option for cargo-laden ships that deviate from its normal route just to drop off crew working beyond their contract tenure and to sign on relievers,” said an official with a ship agency. “If a ship comes inside the port, it has to pay port dues, berth hire and pilotage charges which are substantial,” he said. Typically, anchorage charges are set as a percentage of the berth hire charges and are billed on an hourly basis, depending on the ship size.

Crew changes

While Cochin Port Trust is not levying any anchorage charges on the ships for crew change at outer anchorage, it earns revenue from the tugs lend to the ship agents to facilitate this task. These tugs owned by the Cochin Port Trust are hired by the ships agents to ferry joiners to the ship and bring back those who have signed off.

After the Directorate General of Shipping allowed Indian ports to allow crew change in their anchorage, 26 ships have carried out this exercise at Cochin Port, helping 177 seafarers to sign off and 146 to sign on.

Cochin Port Trust earns about ₹5 lakh from each crew change at its outer anchorage mainly through tug hire charges.

JM Baxi & Co, India’s largest ship agency, carried out crew change on ‘Sanmar Royal’ at the outer anchorage of VOCPT during the week with ten crew disembarking and another ten joining the ship. The ship owner is diverting another vessel to the VOCPT outer anchorage to undertake crew change.

Ports have not considered crew change as a profitable activity till the outbreak of coronavirus. While revenue is generated, port managements have not given it a thought “from a marketing point of view”.

Ship agents say that ports other than Cochin are collecting anchorage charges for crew change activities.

Using a port’s outer anchorage to change crew also saves time as the ship need not wait to get a berth. Besides, bigger ships and fully-laden ships will not be able to come inside the port due to depth restrictions.

New business opportunity

“It could be such a business opportunity for Cochin Port Trust if they make it easier for ships to come,” said the Indian captain on an oil tanker heading towards China.

Cochin has locational advantages as all cargo ships coming from the Gulf of Aden and Persian Gulf, passes very close to the Indian coast en-route to Singapore and China.

“Ships can take provisions, do crew change and get lot of other services at Cochin. What Singapore or Dubai are doing for shipping, we can also do, it needs opening-up and relaxing red-tape,” he added.

Published on May 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bike renting services petition government to re-evaluate mobility post-Covid-19
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.