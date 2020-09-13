Crew change at Vizhinjam marred by a ship agent's attempt to block rivals from taking up work

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Crew change on ships at Vizhinjam near Thiruvananthapuram has been roiled by efforts of a local steamer agent to block rivals from undertaking staff swap.
Dowins Resources Pvt Ltd, a local steamer agent, has formed an association - Minor Ports Traditional Steamer Agents Association - with the aim of creating a monopoly over crew change business at Vizhinjam.
Vizhinjam emerged on the world crew change map in July as embattled ship owners and managers sought newer locations for swap staff on ships after travel restrictions imposed by nations to deal with the spread of coronavirus disrupted this key activity globally since March.
Since opening-up for crew change, Vizhinjam has seen some 350 crew being rotated from 26 ships, of which 25 were carried out by Dowins Resources and One by Capital Holdings.
Dowins Resources and Capital Holdings had secured interim orders from the Kerala High Court to undertake crew change after the Customs Department denied them permission to carry out this work at Vizhinjam.
On Saturday, Dowins Resources tried its best to stall Mumbai-based Atlantic Global Shipping Pvt Ltd from carrying out crew change on ‘STI Precision’, an oil tanker owned by the New York Stock Exchange listed Scorpio Tankers Inc, one of the world’s biggest tanker shipping companies.
Atlantic Global Shipping had also secured an interim order from the Kerala High Court to carry out crew change that included sign off of two Croatian nationals. It faced “delays” and “harassment” which it blamed on Dowins Resources.
The association even sent a threatening e-mail asking Atlantic Global Shipping to drop its plan to carry out crew change on ‘STI Precision’ and instead appoint one of its members as local agent.
“Our organisation has taken a decision not to entertain any newcomers/ strangers from any other port to work as a steamer agent in Vizhinjam minor port,” the Minor Ports’ Traditional Steamer Agents’ Association wrote in a September 11 e-mail to Atlantic Global Shipping.
“The same was informed to the Kerala State Maritime Board, Customs and all concerned authorities. The Port Department had already informed this to your Cochin office. Ignoring this, if you are again trying to do the clearance directly through your Cochin (office), we will be forced to obstruct the clearance of the crew and the vessel will be held up for hours,” the association, which comprises only Dowins Resources, wrote in the e-mail.
“We are not threatening you, but we are just conveying our member’s grievance, (and) also to avoid any loss and damage for the owners,” the e-mail said, adding that the association had made crew change operations at Vizhinjam a success after taking much risk, hardship and money.
The Customs, Immigration and port authorities had raised objections to granting permission for crew change at Vizhinjam anchorage and the association said its members had obtained interim orders from the Kerala High Court to carry out this task.
A separate order was also obtained from the court to undertake crew change of foreign nationals at Vizhinjam, the e-mail said.
Despite the threat, Atlantic Global Shipping said it went ahead and did the crew change, though the ship was held up for a few hours before it could set sail.
“How can an association say that only its members can work in Vizhinjam for crew change and nobody else. What is the authenticity and locus standi of this association,” said an official with Atlantic Global Shipping.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...