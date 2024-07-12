Empress, a Bahamas flag cruise ship, called on Chennai port on Friday. It arrived with 448 crew members and 1,017 passengers from Kochi and will sail with 1,220 passengers to Trincomalee in Sri Lanka.

Sunil Paliwal, Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority, emphasised the importance of Chennai port and its role in promoting International cruise tourism. With the modernised cruise terminal and measures taken by the Central and State Governments, and with the support of players such as GAC Shipping (India) Pvt Ltd and Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt Ltd, the port is likely to attract more such cruise vessels, he said in the release.

Empress’ arrival for a third consecutive season shows Chennai port’s commitment, enabling continuous improvement, maintaining high standards of efficiency and passenger satisfaction, he said.

