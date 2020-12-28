Customers can now purchase ICICI Bank FASTag on Google Pay

ICICI Bank on Monday announced its collaboration with Google to issue FASTag through Google Pay. Google Pay users can now order, track and recharge ICICI Bank FASTag directly on the platform.

“With this, ICICI Bank becomes the first bank to join hands with Google Pay for issuance of FASTag,” ICICI said in an official release.

FASTag, owned by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL), carries out electronic tolling and other ancillary projects of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The collaboration of ICICI Bank with Google Pay will further strengthen digital payments for FASTag. ICICI Bank recently integrated FASTag at Mumbai toll plazas and the parking zone at GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

Sudipta Roy, Head-Unsecured Assets, ICICI Bank said, “With the increased adoption of digital payments in all walks of life, we believe that this collaboration with Google will help Google Pay users to apply for a new FASTag and get it delivered free-of-cost to their doorstep. The association gains prominence during the widespread pandemic as this allows any Google Pay user to order and receive FASTag in a seamless and contactless manner.”

Sajith Sivanandan, Business Head, Google Pay said, “NETC FASTag is an important milestone in bringing the efficiencies of digital payments into transit and making interstate travel frictionless. We are very pleased to join hands with ICICI Bank to extend the facility of NETC FASTag purchase to millions of users across India through Google Pay.”

Users can avail of ICICI FASTag from Google Pay. The option is listed under ‘Businesses’ on the app.

From there, they can click on ‘Buy new FASTag’ and enter their details, including PAN, RC copy, vehicle number and address details. They will then be required to verify their mobile number through OTP, before proceeding for payment. The order will be placed once the payment is done.

ICICI Bank customers can also avail of FASTag using the bank’s digital channels including internet banking, iMobile app, InstaBIZ app, Pockets app or by visiting their nearest bank branch.