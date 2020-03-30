Customs permits en-bloc movement of boxes from Chennai port terminals to CFS/ICD during lockdown

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Chennai Customs has allowed container terminals operating at Chennai Port Trust to shift direct port delivery, direct port delivery/container freight station (CFS) and public notice register (PNR) containers under en-bloc movement to CFS/ICDs (inland container depots) located nearby, in a bid to decongest the port in the wake of the lockdown.
The Customs has also set the transport and handling charges to be levied by CFS/ICD for DPD and PNR containers under en-bloc movement. The CFS/ICD have been directed not to charge more than ₹6,000 for 20-foot containers and ₹8,000 for 40-foot containers.
However, CFS/ICD may charge lower rates based on a contractual agreement with the importers or any other criteria, the Customs said.
“No additional charges shall be levied for handling the containers,” V. Pazhaniyandi, Joint Commissioner of Customs, wrote in a March 30 trade facility circular.
Such containers can be stored at the CFS/ICD free of charge during the lockdown period plus five working days, the Customs said.
Containers under the same import general manifest (IGM) of the same importer shall not be moved to different CFS/ICD.
“Due to the lockdown imposed by the government, it is noticed that many import containers could not be cleared from port terminals which led to congestion of the ports,” Pazhaniyandi wrote.
Chennai International Terminals Pvt Ltd, the facility run by Singapore’s PSA International Pte Ltd at Chennai Port Trust has moved more than 1,000 containers (14 full rakes) under en-bloc movement to Concor’s Tondiarpet ICD located about 7 km away since March 28 as stakeholders in the trade come together to find solutions to keep things moving.
“Moving boxes out en-bloc by rail like this is a very efficient way to ensure there is sufficient space within the terminal, particularly given the shortage of truckers to take boxes out,” a trade source said.
This was made possible due to the close coordination between Indian Railways, Concor, Chennai Port Trust, Customs and the terminals.
“The Tondiarpet location is more convenient for truckers to collect their containers while it frees up space at the terminal,” the source said. Ends/
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
The road ahead seems quite bumpy
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...