Due to the heavy rains in Chennai caused by Cyclone Fengal, the Southern Railway has announced changes in train services.

The Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Jolarpettai Yelagiri Express (Train No. 16089) scheduled to depart from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 17:55 hours today has been fully cancelled.

The Gorakhpur - Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) Raptisagar Express (Train No. 12511) that departed from Gorakhpur at 06:35 hours on November 29 will be diverted via Korukkupet and Perambur, skipping its scheduled stop at Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

The train will have an additional stoppage at Perambur with timings 23:30 (arrival) and 23:35 (departure), Southern Railway said in a press release. The Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express (Train No. 13351) that departed from Dhanbad at 11:35 hours on November 29 will also be diverted via Korukkupet and Perambur, skipping its scheduled stop at Dr. MGR Chennai Central.

The train will have an additional stoppage at Perambur with timings 23:50 (arrival) and 23:55 (departure). Passengers are advised to check with the railway authorities for further updates and to plan their journeys accordingly.Meanwhile, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has deployed officials and teams across all Phase 2 project sites to monitor Cyclone Fengal and address flooding.

CMRL stated that heavy rains have caused waterlogging in Karapakkam, and its teams are on-site to pump out the water. "Heavy rains have led to waterlogging in Karapakkam. Our dedicated teams are on the ground, using high-powered 100 hp and 40 hp pumps to clear the water.

The situation is gradually coming under control. CMRL has stationed officials and their teams across all Phase 2 project sites for full-time monitoring of Cyclone Fengal and to tackle flooding," CMRL tweeted.

The Phase-II corridors connect the northern, southern, eastern, and western parts of Chennai, passing through key areas such as Madhavaram, Perambur, Thirumayilai, Adyar, Sholinganallur, SIPCOT, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, and St. Thomas Mount.

These corridors provide connectivity to numerous industrial, commercial, residential, and institutional hubs, offering effective public transport for the workforce in these clusters and linking various parts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclonic Storm Fengal is expected to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday evening, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Fengal, located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is moving west-northwestwards at 10 kmph. It is currently positioned near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.7°E, approximately 100 km east-northeast of Puducherry and 100 km southeast of Chennai.