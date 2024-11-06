Cyient DLM, an integrated partner for design-led manufacturing, has announced its partnership with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies for the micro vapour cycle system (Micro VCS). The company signed a 16-year programme forecast to develop liquid cooling loops that will be used in select applications of Micro VCS.

Micro VCS is poised to redefine cabin temperature control. Crafted meticulously while prioritising sustainability and efficiency, Micro VCS represents a leap forward in shaping the future of aircraft.

A first-of-its-kind micro vapour cycle system, Micro VCS is up to 35 per cent lighter and 20 per cent more efficient than systems with comparable cooling capacity, according to a Cyient DLM statement.

“This strategic collaboration brings to market the collective strengths in aviation technology of Honeywell AT and Cyient DLM, to drive forward the development of Micro VCS, Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said.