Cyril George assumes charge as new Dy Chairman of Cochin Port Trust

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on August 18, 2020 Published on August 18, 2020

Cyril C. George, Deputy Chairman, Chennai Port Trust has joined Cochin Port Trust as Deputy Chairman on Tuesday.

A.K. Mehera, Deputy Chairman, Cochin Port Trust has been transferred to Kolkata Dock System, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust, Kolkata.

An officer having more than three decades of experience in the major ports sector, Cyril C. George started his career as Labour Officer in Kandla Port Trust in 1987. Before Chennai Port Trust he also served in Mormugao Port Trust (as Deputy Chairman), Kandla Dock Labour Board (as Deputy Chairman) and Cochin Port Trust (as Secretary). During his tenure as Secretary, Cochin Port, he was actively involved in the developmental projects like ICTT, Vallarpadam connectivity projects, Petronet LNG project, handing over of marine workshop to Cochin Shipyard Ltd etc.

He has headed various committees, including the Indian Port Association’s committee to study HR & Direct Recruitment issues in Major Port Trust (2017).

