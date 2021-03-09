Cyril George awarded PhD in Logistics Management

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Amet Maritime University, Chennai has awarded doctorate in Logistics Management to Cyril C George, Deputy Chairman, Cochin Port Trust.
Before joining Cochin Port as Deputy Chairman in August 2020, he has served as Deputy Chairman and Chairman in charge of Chennai Port for six years and instrumental for many port developmental projects and initiatives. Prior to Chennai tenure, he has worked as Deputy Chairman and Chairman in charge of Mormugao Port for one and half years in a challenging times after the iron ore export ban.
He started his career in Kandla Port and worked in different positions including Deputy Chairman, KDLB. He is one of the few Port Officers who excelled in the academic side as well as being an expert in the various aspects of Port Management with more than 30 years of experience. He has headed many expert committees in the port sector, a press release said.
