Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) has been accorded to the procurement of advanced land navigation system (ALNS) from navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) for armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) of the Indian Army.

The system, used for traversing a path defined by coordinates of a military map, is spoof-proof with high levels of encryption, said the Ministry of Defence.

This equipment will be procured from the Chennai-based BEL under buy [lndian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured (lDDM)] category, which refers to the procurement of products from an Indian vendor meeting specified conditions.

The equipment that form part of the ALNS guides the commander as well as the driver by dynamically updating the vehicle’s present position and the bearing to the selected destination, BEL explained on its website. The basic sensor used in the system is called Inertial Measurement Unit.

The MoD, officially stated that a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, took place on July 29, in which this and a few other capital acquisition proposals were considered.

Three modes

The ALNS Mk-II is compatible with Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, NAVigation using Indian Constellation (IRNSS, NavlC), India, in addition to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS), the MoD said in the statement.

“The ALNS Mk-II offers compatibility with Defence Series Maps resulting in very high accuracy in navigational applications for AFVs,” the Ministry stated.

As per the BEL, the ALNS can be operated in three different modes -- Inertial Mode, Hybrid Mode and GPS Mode -- as per the requirement. In inertial mode, systems operates completely on the Inertial Sensor Inputs.

In hybrid mode, it takes the inputs from inertial sensor as well as GPS receiver and selects the most accurate data for calculations of navigational parameters. In GPS mode, system is independent of inertial sensor inputs.

Interceptor boats

To enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard, the DAC accorded AoN for procurement of 22 interceptor boats with latest state-of-art system capable of quick interception and shallow water operation in territorial waters. These boats will be used for coastal surveillance and patrolling, search and rescue operations, including medical evacuation, the Ministry stated.

The IBs Coast Guard are looking at should be capable of coastal patrol and interdiction including coordinated operations with sea-air units.

