Daily parcel cargo express service to operate between Mumbai, Chennai

A daily parcel cargo express special service will be run between Mumbai CST and Dr MGR Chennai Central.

With a composition of five high capacity parcel vans and one luggage-cum-brake van, Train No.00115 Mumbai CST - Dr MGR Chennai Central Daily Parcel Cargo Express Special Train will leave Mumbai CST at 19.35 hrs on, and from April 8 to 14 (7 services) to the following stoppage and timings:- Kalyan (Arrival 20:35 - Departure 20:45 ); Lonavala ( Arr 22:25 Dep 22:30); Pune ( 23:30 - 23:45 ) ; Solapur ( 03:35- 04:00) ; Wadi ( 08:10 - 08:20 ); Guntakal (11:35 - 11:45 ); Renigunta (15:25 - 15:35) and will reach Chennai Central at 18.35 hrs the next day.

In the return direction, Train No.00116 Dr MGR Chennai Central Daily Parcel Cargo Express Special Train will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.00 hrs on and from April 10 - 14 (5 services) to the following stoppage and timings :- Renigunta (Arrival 13:00 - Departure 13:10 ); Guntakal ( 16:50- 17:00); Wadi ( 20:15 - 20:25); Solapur (23:00 - 23:25); Pune ( 03:15 - 03:40 ); Lonavala ( 04:40- 04:45 ); Kalyan (07:25-07:45) and reaching Mumbai CST at 08.45 hrs the next day.

Booking of parcels are open for the service, says a release from Southern Railway.