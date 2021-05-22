Data breach in Air India affects 4.5 million passengers

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
India’s national airline Air India said on Friday a cyber attack on its data processor in February affected about 4.5 million passengers around the world.
Air India, a member of global airlines consortium StarAlliance, said the breach involved personal data, such as name, contact, passport, ticket and credit card details, registered between Aug. 26, 2011 and Feb. 20, 2021.
Also read: 2021 sees more data breach cases, financial frauds from online platforms in India: study
Earlier in March, the airline said its data processor, SITAPSS (Passenger Service System), had informed about a cyberattack it was subjected to in the last week of February.
SITA serves the Star Alliance of airlines including Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa and United.
Last year, British Airways incurred a 20 million pound fine after failing to protect data that left more than 4,00,000 of its customers’ details the subject of a 2018 cyber attack.
Other major cyber incidents in the recent past include another London-listed airline, easyJet, which last year, the said hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers.
