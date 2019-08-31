Logistics

DCI to carry out post-monsoon dredging at NMPT

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) will carry out post-monsoon dredging at New Mangalore Port.

A press release by the New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) said here on Saturday NMPT has awarded the present dredging contract to DCI, to carry out post-monsoon dredging. The dredging is expected to commence from mid-September, it said.

It may be mentioned here that Mercator Ltd discontinued the dredging work at the port from June onwards.

The release said NMPT maintained the declared drafts during the monsoon period as done in the previous years. A vessel owned by Shipping Corporation of India -- MT Desh Rakshak -- drawing a draft of 13.5 metres, berthed at berth no. 11 on August 31, it said.

