Deendayal Port achieves new milestone in cargo handling in FY22

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
The Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) handled 100 million tonnes (mt) of cargo making it the first government-run major port to surpass the milestone in FY22. The feat was achieved despite the constraints arising in international trade and shipping due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and the resulting constraints on the cargo handling front.
The milestone was achieved on Monday and, in the current fiscal year, DPT has crossed the milestone four weeks ahead as against the last fiscal — FY21 —during which DPT had reached the landmark on February 9, 2021, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterway said in a statement.
“Increase was seen in the import cargoes such as POL, edible oils, liquid fertiliser raw materials such as phosphoric acid and ammonia, chemicals, rock phosphate, steel pipes, iron ore, coal, timber logs and crude oil. Export cargoes such as edible oils, chemicals, foodgrains like wheat and soya bean mill, bentonite and POL products at Vadinar have also witnessed growth in cargo throughput during FY22 as compared to FY21,” it added.
The DPT’s cargo throughput growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal was the highest among all government major ports, with the port registering 33.52 mt traffic in the October-December quarter. In the month of December 2021 alone, DPT handled 11.32 MT cargo which had contributed to about 18 per cent of the total cargo handled by all major ports.
DPT Chairman S K Mehta congratulated the trustees, officials, workers, trade unions of DPT, port users and stakeholders for their efforts, initiatives and their continuous support behind reaching this important milestone. The port’s cargo handling is expected to cross 127 MT by end of the current fiscal.
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
Mountaneer Arjun Vajpai on five key aspects of his lifestyle
Coal is certainly on its way out with 326 GW of coal-fired power plants scrapped since 2015, and no ...
Atmospheric carbon dioxide has increased 30-plus per cent since pre-industrial times, trapping more heat in ...
It is suitable for those willing to take moderate risk and with a 3-year investment horizon
Will the robust 2021 rally in base metals continue into 2022? Here’s what fundamental and technical factors ...
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
The book is packed with practical “how to” advice from the idea stage, going all the way to an IPO, and is ...
In Beauty Paradigm,Jaishri Jethwaney describes how there is blatant stereotyping and objectification of women ...
The Stranger in the Lifeboat is a tale of survival and having faith – but it has more unanswered questions ...
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Puneet Das on repositioning Tata Agni, the value-led tea brand,going hyperlocal with Premium, launching tea ...
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the tech event that opens every calendar year and gives us a glimpse ...
Influencer activity dominated the New Year activations of brands — some did it well, some sounded forced
VKC Razak, Managing Director, VKC Group, believes India can close the gap with China on affordable footwear ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...