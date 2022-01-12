Deendayal Port achieves new milestone in cargo handling in FY22

The Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) handled 100 million tonnes (mt) of cargo making it the first government-run major port to surpass the milestone in FY22. The feat was achieved despite the constraints arising in international trade and shipping due to the ongoing Covid pandemic and the resulting constraints on the cargo handling front.

The milestone was achieved on Monday and, in the current fiscal year, DPT has crossed the milestone four weeks ahead as against the last fiscal — FY21 —during which DPT had reached the landmark on February 9, 2021, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterway said in a statement.

“Increase was seen in the import cargoes such as POL, edible oils, liquid fertiliser raw materials such as phosphoric acid and ammonia, chemicals, rock phosphate, steel pipes, iron ore, coal, timber logs and crude oil. Export cargoes such as edible oils, chemicals, foodgrains like wheat and soya bean mill, bentonite and POL products at Vadinar have also witnessed growth in cargo throughput during FY22 as compared to FY21,” it added.

Q3 cargo throughput

The DPT’s cargo throughput growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal was the highest among all government major ports, with the port registering 33.52 mt traffic in the October-December quarter. In the month of December 2021 alone, DPT handled 11.32 MT cargo which had contributed to about 18 per cent of the total cargo handled by all major ports.

DPT Chairman S K Mehta congratulated the trustees, officials, workers, trade unions of DPT, port users and stakeholders for their efforts, initiatives and their continuous support behind reaching this important milestone. The port’s cargo handling is expected to cross 127 MT by end of the current fiscal.