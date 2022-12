To address Delhi airport congestion, authorities, on Monday, put in place an action plan whereby flights during morning peak hours will be reduced and efforts will also be made to move some flights from Terminal 3.

The latest action plan follows Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inspecting arrangements at Terminal 3 (T3) to deal with the congestion.

Apart from posting real-time updates on waiting time on social media, a command centre will monitor crowding at the gates on a real-time basis, officials said.

Crowd managers and usherers will guide travellers. Further, airlines will be notified about crowd numbers so that check-in points can be made congestion-free, they added.

Amid rising passenger complaints about long queues and waiting hours at the country's largest airport in recent days, the Civil Aviation Ministry and stakeholders have taken various measures to deal with the situation.

Officials said an action plan has been drawn up after the visit of the Minister to T3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday morning.

After the visit, Scindia told a television channel that various measures have been taken and that the situation would be resolved in the coming days.

Tackling congestion

As part of the action plan, the number of flights between 5 am and 9 am will be reduced and it will also be explored to move some flights to T1 and T2 or to non-peak hours at T3, they said.

The peak hours are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

IGIA has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. All international flights and some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

At T3 domestic, additional ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) machines for baggage check will be deployed to help reduce the congestion, officials said.

Before Covid-19, there were 13 ATRS machines installed on the ground -- 11 for passengers and 2 for crew and specially-abled.

This number has been increased to 16 (10 ATRS and 6 conventional X-ray machines) in the last few days. This will be increased further to 17 soon, and subsequently to 20, officials said.

Further, they said an analysis of the manpower requirements at immigration counters will be undertaken immediately, and if required, additional manpower will be deployed.

Among other steps, all airlines will be required to keep their counters completely manned, especially during peak hours.

According to officials, digital display boards showing waiting time at each entry gate and at least one waiting time board at the terminal checkpoint will be put in place.

Over the past few days, passengers have been complaining about long waiting hours at the airport and some also shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media.

On December 7, Scindia held a detailed discussion with heads of all major Indian airports, CISF, and immigration officials on capacities deployed.

The discussion was also on the capacities required at every point to process domestic and international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season.

During the meeting, various initiatives, including plans for peak hour capacity based on passenger processing capacity at each airport, were also discussed.