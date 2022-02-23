Delhi Airport’s T1 arrivals terminal to be operational from February 24

The T1 arrivals terminal oof Delhi airport will be operational from tearly morning on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a GMR Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium, has built the new arrivals terminal as part of the airport’s ongoing phase 3A expansion project..

The terminal will become operational with the arrival of IndiGo flight (6E 6532) from Goa at around 3.20 am.

With the opening of the terminal, the entire arrivals operations of T1 (IndiGo and SpiceJet) will shift from the existing facility to the new one. Departure operations will continue from the existing terminal, and will eventually be integrated with the new arrivals hall post completion of the expansion work, GMR said in a statement.

“The T1 at Delhi airport will now offer a distinctive experience to arriving passengers and also to those coming to meet and greet the arriving passengers. The terminal includes contemporary zones for comfort and leisure, eco-friendly features such as maximum use of daylight and offers an astute combination of green buildings and superior operational processes, delivering enhanced passenger experience,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL.