Logistics

Delhi govt launches ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ initiative

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2020 Published on October 15, 2020

Traffic was reduced to a crawl for miles on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway (file photo)   -  -

In a bid to tackle air pollution in the national capital, Delhi government on Thursday launched ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ initiative.

The initiative part of ‘Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh' campaign promotes switching off the engine of the vehicles while waiting at the red signals.

“Delhi has one crore registered vehicle, even if 10 lakh vehicles turn off ignition at traffic signals, around 1.5 tonnes of PM10 will go down in a year and the PM 2.5 will decrease by 0.4 tonnes,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Every time vehicles stop at the red signal, it has been noticed that drivers do not turn the engine off. These vehicles, even when they are at the red sign, emit pollution while idling, he added.

“One car spends around 15 to 20 minutes at the red signal on an average and utilizes around 200 mL of fuel. But if you switch off the engine at the red signals, you can save ₹ 7000 per month,” said Kejriwal.

In the coming days, the Delhi government also plans to launch a massive awareness campaign regarding this.

“In the last few days, we have taken several steps inside Delhi to bring down the pollution levels in the city. We have launched an anti-dust campaign in Delhi, along with an experiment to stop stubble burning in Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

This is the time of Covid pandemic, and if the pollution level increases now, the situation can worsen, he added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 15, 2020
air pollution
Delhi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.