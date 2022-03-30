Delhi HC dismisses SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh’s anticipatory bail plea

The Delhi High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of SpiceJet's promoter Ajay Singh in a case relating to the alleged non-fulfilment of a deal on the share purchase agreement.

The Delhi HC heared the plea in a matter in which there was a non-bailable warrant issued against Singh by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

SpiceJet did not respond to BusinessLine’s email seeking comments on the aforementioned development.

Vikas Pahwa, the senior advocate, appearing on behalf of the complainant, Sanjiv Nanda, said on Wednesday, "The court heard the matter, and dismissed Singh's application. We had opposed the application on multiple grounds, including misconduct, fraudulent behaviour, among many others. We argued that Singh hasn't appeared during any of the hearings and neither has he fulfilled his side of the deal."

The complaint was filed by Delhi-based businessman, Sanjiv Nanda, who alleged that a share-purchase agreement was signed between Singh and Nanda's family to transfer approximately 25 lakh fully paid-up shares of SpiceJet. However, Singh failed to do so. The offence was filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 406, 409, 420.

This isn’t the only FIR registered against Singh. There are at least two other FIRs against him. A Non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued against him in both these cases. Not only that, there is an NBW against his daughter, Avnee Singh as well.