Delhi, Hyderabad airports to provide contact-less food service, other facilities to flyers

The Delhi and Hyderabad airports have partnered with HOI, a cognitive and intuitive travel app that helps the travelers navigate the airport seamlessly.
Contact-less food ordering and payment service is one of the unique features of HOI app and is useful for the travelers as an enhanced safety measure amid the pandemic widespread.
Carrying food from home could be tedious, especially at these tough times when passengers’ only focus would be to catch flight on time after the lockdown is lifted and the airports become operational.
The Delhi and Hyderabad airports have leveraged HOI app that enables passengers to safely order and pick up their meals with shortened wait time at the airports.
This app allows the travelers to discover outlets inside the terminal to order through their smartphones. They will receive alerts via the app, e-mail and SMS when their order is ready and the payment can be processed online.
It makes commute through airports easier and hassle-free to a major extent, will enhance passengers experience by optimizing their wait times at the food courts as the passenger can order and pay through HOI before reaching airport or while waiting at the airport terminal.
To enable contactless orders, passengers can scan through QR Code placed near outlets or directly navigate to F&B Catalogue using the web version of HOI.
All that the user has to do is browse through the listed items, add their choice of meals to cart, pay online and pick up their order.
The user can then choose either Eat-In or Collect-at-Outlet option to pick their items kept ready at the outlet.
Passengers can download the app on their Android or iOS device, sign-up and add their upcoming flight’s travel details. They will be able to access all the events happening at the airports in just few taps.
Apart from contact-less food ordering feature, this app has several valuable features for both the airports’ passengers, such as real time flight status alerts, boarding gate and belt information, airport facility information, time to gate and waiting estimates, weather at destination amongst others.
“HOI app comes with a comprehensive feature that lets the passenger enjoy contact-less food service at the airport. The app enables users to get connected to airport Wi-Fi seamlessly with One Touch Free Wi-Fi feature that lets them download content in a jiffy,” said a GMR Airport statement.
