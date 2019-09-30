Delhi-Meerut Expressway to be completed in early 2020

By January 2020, the entire Delhi-Meerut Expressway should be complete, slashing the travel time between the two cities to 45 minutes against the existing four hours.

“We will try to complete the entire Delhi-Meerut Expressway by January 2020, although our officials expect to complete it by March 2020,” said Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME, while dedicating the Dasna-Hapur stretch to the nation.

About ₹8,346 crore is likely to be spent on the 82-km-long Delhi-Meerut Expressway project, said a release.

The 22-km Dasna-Hapur stretch was completed in 35 months although the entire right of way was not available, pointed out NHAI Chairman Nagendranath Sinha. While thanking the local administration for support in making available the land, Sinha also requested support from the Uttar Pradesh government for specific stretches where land acquisition is not yet complete.

The project will change the lives of people in the region, said Gadkari, adding that highways result in the development of the country. The new one will encourage the handloom and handicrafts sector in UP, he said.

There is no shortage of funds for the massive highway development programme, Gadkari said. Besides State Bank of India, five more banks want to provide loans to the road sector, he added.

Having built a parking plaza in Delhi, the Road Ministry’s National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation is now getting proposals to build similar projects in other locations, he further said.