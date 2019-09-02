Delhi Metro ties up with bike-sharing app Yulu for last-mile connectivity

Bike-sharing company Yulu on Monday launched operations in the national capital, with services at nine Delhi metro stations on blue and yellow lines.

The company has launched services from Dilli Haat (INA) to JLN Stadium in central Delhi in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to cater to first and last-mile connectivity for commuters and to reduce congestion and pollution in the city.

“With the launch of our operations in Delhi, we are providing a green commute option to the residents of Delhi and are committed to expanding our services to the whole NCR region. We are proud to collaborate with DMRC for a common vision of better first and last-mile connectivity, reducing congestion and improving air quality,” Yulu Bikes Chief Executive Officer Amit Gupta told reporters here.

Yulu aims to deploy 5,000 electric non-motorised vehicles -- YULU Miracles -- at metro stations by the end of this year.

The service will be further extended to all the metro stations in the NCR region by early 2020, by deploying up to 25,000 Yulu Miracles.

“Our public bike-sharing (PBS) initiative with Yulu will provide first and last-mile connectivity to our users. It is one-of-its-kind collaboration to make mobility seamless and sustainable,” DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh said.

Singh inaugurated the service from Mandi House metro station.

Yulu already runs operations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Bhubaneswar.