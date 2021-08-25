Delhivery acquires Spoton Logistics to strengthen B2B vertical

IPO-bound logistic major Delhivery has confirmed the acquisition of Bangalore-based Spoton Logistics. This move will help Delhivery in strengthening its existing B2B capabilities. Samara Capital and Xponentia that together acquired Spoton from IEP in 2018, are making a complete exit for cash as part of the transaction.

Spoton Logistics is an engineering and technology-driven logistics company. Spoton started its journey in 2012 when private equity firm India Equity Partners bought the domestic business from TNT India. In 2018, the company partnered with a consortium of investors led by Samara Capital and Xponentia Fund Partners to build the next stage of its growth. The company services customers in various industries, including hi-tech, automotive, engineering, pharmaceutical, electronics & electricals, and lifestyle, retail and e-commerce.

Commenting on the announcement, Sahil Barua, Delhivery CEO, said, "This development is consistent with our objective of being growth-oriented and building scale in each of our business lines. Over 10 years Delhivery has established a strong position in B2C logistics and now by combining our part truckload business with Spoton's we will be on the path to the same position in B2B express as well. More importantly, we are well placed to provide benefits of synergies between our B2C and B2B express businesses to the customers of both Delhivery and Spoton, and further enhance our end-to-end supply chain capabilities".

Abhik Mitra, Managing Director, Spoton Logistics, said, "Spoton is known for its focus on customer relationships and service quality, professional management and technology and engineering, which are values shared by Delhivery as well." Spoton will continue to improve the clients’ businesses through investments in people, technology, network and infrastructure after the acquisition. The company's team and business partners will have the opportunity to become a part of the larger organization.

Sandeep Barasia, Chief Business Officer of Delhivery, also added, "This is a coming together of two companies with shared values. Our combined scale and focus on technology and data will enable us to develop new solutions for our customers and allow us to enter new verticals in freight".

Delhivery is an end-to-end logistics and supply chain services company with a nationwide network across more than 19,400 pin codes. Delhivery provides a full suite of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, LTL and FTL freight, reverse logistics, cross-border, B2B & B2C warehousing, end-to-end supply chain services, and technology services. Delhivery claims to have fulfilled over 1 billion shipments since inception and today works with over 17,000 customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and other enterprises & brands.