Logistics services provider Delhivery Ltd has announced plans to make a strategic investment in ecommerce-focused SaaS platform, Vinculum.

This investment is the first part of a potential two-stage deal that provides Delhivery with the option to further increase its shareholding in the company after six months. Vinculum is one of the early software companies from India, enabling brands to tap into the opportunity presented by ecommerce and omni channel. With the post-Covid industry and consumer shift, the company has scaled up into a SaaS Omni Channel software company working with over 400 brands across segments including grocery & FMCG, healthcare, beauty, cosmetics, fashion, and jewellery in India, South East Asia and the Middle East markets.

Direct-to-consumer enterprises are a focus market for Delhivery, and the investment is expected to strengthen its position as a leading fulfilment solutions provider in the segment. Through this investment, the two companies will build a complete integrated stack to address the entire range of post-purchase needs of a D2C brand.

Commenting on the development, Rajaganesh S, Head of Supply Chain Solutions at Delhivery, said, “We congratulate the leadership team of Vinculum on building a truly world-class product that enables omnichannel retailing for brands, retailers while also powering fulfilment capabilities of 3PLs and online marketplaces. A strategic partnership with Vinculum strengthens Delhivery’s fulfilment solution to brands”.

Adding to this, Venkat Nott, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Vinculum Group said, “We are delighted with the investment to be made by Delhivery in Vinculum. This lays the foundation for deep tech integration between both companies, tremendous collaboration opportunities and immense business value for our customers.” The investment is subject to the satisfactory completion of closing conditions.

Earlier this week, Delhivery reported a consolidated net loss of ₹159 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared to a loss of ₹120 crore in Q4 FY22. In addition, Delhivery reported an operational revenue of ₹1,860 crore in the period under review.

