Borzo, a global delivery service with a presence in eight international markets, has set its sights on the Southern market. Though it has a small presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the company plans to ramp up its presence in the Southern region in this financial year.

“We will focus on expanding our rider strength and deliveries in these three cities in the first three quarters of this financial year. In the last quarter, we will expand to other major cities in the South,” Devesh Gangal, Counter Marketing Manager of Borzo India, told businessline.

He was in Hyderabad as part of the company’s plan to increase its presence in the Telangana state capital.

“We are looking to increase rider strength by three times, from the present base of 1,000 riders, to achieve a target of 10,000 deliveries a day in Hyderabad,” he said.

The company clocks one lakh deliveries a day across 22 Indian cities, mostly in the North and West. It also operates in eight countries, including Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, and the Philippines.

The company plans to increase its active rider base of 80,000 by 30-35 per cent.

The company, which offers app-based and web-based services, said it offers APIs to facilitate businesses and small and medium enterprises to plug into its network, allowing it to use the services for their distribution channels.

“We use advanced algorithms to enable affordable and fast delivery to all the pin codes within a city, while our competitors restrict their services to limited geographies,” he said.

The 10-year-old company, which raised its maiden funding of $2.25 million in 2017, has so far raised $59 million.