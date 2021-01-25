Logistics

Indian Railways operates 65% of its trains despite Covid challenges

Despite Covid-19 challenges, Indian Railways is now running total 1,138 mail or express including festival express trains per day in different Zones of Indian Railways, 65 per cent of the total trains.

All important destinations across the country are connected by these special trains.

Need for the running of more trains is beingreviewed continiously. In pre-Covid-19 times, the Railways was running average 1,768 mail or express trains per day, said a release.

A total of 115 pairs of mail or express train have been approved so far in January 2021, it added.

Suburban train services

Currently, Indian Railways operates 4,807 suburban train services per day in different Zones of Indian Railways. In pre-covid period, average 5,881 suburban services were operational.

Apart from this total 196 passenger train services are also operational in Indian Railways. In pre-Covid-19 times, an average 3,634 passenger train services were operating across the country, it added.

