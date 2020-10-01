DG Shipping allows re-opening of maritime training institutes

The Directorate-General of Shipping (DG Shipping) has allowed the re-opening of post-sea and pre-sea maritime training institutes (MTIs) that were closed in March after the outbreak of the pandemic.

DG Shipping has permitted opening up of MTIs with a maximum of one-third of the permitted batch strength, which will require changes in the e-governance module of the Directorate for uploading batch details, generation of digital certificates and biometric attendance during practicals, among others, DG Shipping said in its order of October 1.

The re-opening of MTIs will be based on a risk assessment and mitigation methodology outlined in the "Standard Operating Procedures on Phase-wise unlocking of Training Activities at MTI to enable safe resumption of training/ teaching activities”.

All pre-sea MTIs can conduct practical training after compliance with necessary conditions detailed in the SoP, while post-sea MTIs can start preparations for opening in accordance with SOPs for conduct of practical/ simulator training.

With the government not permitting use of swimming pools, all STCW courses, which requires the candidate to enter water, are not permitted. After satisfactory completion of the three-tier mechanism of training comprising e-leaming, virtual classes/ live video sessions/ remaining practicals at MTI and exit exam, the candidate will be issued a course completion certificate valid for 18 months pending completion of the remaining practicals on the opening of swimming pools, after which the provisional certificate will be made a regular certificate for the full period.