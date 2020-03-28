DG Shipping seeks States to help for smooth operation of shipping activities

India’s maritime administration has advised coastal states to facilitate services engaged in the supply of provisions and spares to ships and transportation of shipping crew within the city.

The Director-General of Shipping, Amitabh Kumar has advised the chief secretaries of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry in this regard through separate letters written on March 27.

The Indian National Shipowners' Association (INSA), has told the DG Shipping that in some places they were facing difficulty in getting services which are essential for the operation of Indian ships due to interruption by local law enforcement agencies.

These include services for the supply of ship's stores, spare parts, provisions, foodstuffs including the supply of fresh water, transportation services of ship's crew members who are being signed on/off and information technology-related services for ships (at the office or third-party service providers).

“An interruption in the above services may disturb the supply chain of goods in the country and defeat the efforts of the government for continued uninterrupted movement of cargo at Indian ports. You are, therefore, requested to advise your law enforcement agencies/concerned machinery of the State to facilitate services engaged in the supply of provisions and spares to the ships and transportation of ship’s crew within the city,” Kumar told the chief secretaries of these states.

The DG Shipping reminded the States that the Central government had exempted operation of railways, airports and seaports for cargo movement, relief and evacuation and their related operational organizations, inter-state movement of goods/cargo for inland and exports from the 21-day countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of Corona Virus.

“Smooth operation of shipping activities is crucial for the functioning of ports and cargo movement,” he stated.