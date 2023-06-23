In a stern move, the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of an Air India pilot for one year due to a breach of regulations. The pilot, who was in command of a Chandigarh-Leh flight on June 3, allowed a female friend to enter the cockpit during the journey. The aviation regulator also suspended the First Officer of the flight for one month for failing to prevent the violation and not reporting it.

The DGCA stated, “The pilot’s license has been suspended for a period of one year for misuse of authority vested under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and allowing violation of applicable DGCA regulations.” The Leh route is recognized as one of the most challenging and sensitive air routes in the country, emphasizing the gravity of the offense.

Air India management took swift action after receiving a complaint from the cabin crew on June 13, resulting in the immediate de-rostering of both pilots involved. The incident was promptly reported to the DGCA on June 4, initiating investigations by both Air India and the regulator.

Similar Incident

This occurrence follows a similar incident just a month ago when another Air India pilot invited a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27. In that case, the DGCA suspended the pilot’s license for three months and imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for its delayed response to the safety-sensitive issue.

Air India has emphasized its commitment to safety and its “Just Culture” approach in handling safety-related events. The airline expressed a zero-tolerance policy toward deliberate breaches of regulations and affirmed that such violations would be dealt with severely. Sanctions will be imposed on individuals found to be in breach of the regulations, the airline spokesperson stated.

The DGCA has issued show cause notices to both pilots involved in the recent incident, giving them an opportunity to present their explanations. The one-year suspension of the pilot’s license and the one-month suspension of the First Officer’s license serve as a warning to aviation professionals to strictly adhere to safety protocols and regulations.

