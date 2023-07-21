The Directorate General of Civil Aviaiton has “accepted” GoFirst’s revival plan, subject to the Delhi HC and NCLT order approvals.

In response to the revival plan submitted by the resolution professional, Shailendra Ajmeera, the DGCA said: “The proposed resumption plan dated 28.06.2023, amended vide communication dated 15.07.2023, has been examined by this office and the same is accepted by the Competent Authority, subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/applications pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi & Hon’ble NCLT, Delhi.”

Also Read: Go First invites Expression of Interest

GoFirst suspended operations on May 02. The DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airline. Post which, the representatives of the airline submitted a revival plan to restart operations with 26 aircraft including four standby aircraft.

The plan also included interim funding requirements form the lenders to the tune of ₹650 crore including ₹200 crore as a standby funding.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit