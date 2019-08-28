Logistics

DGCA calls urgent meeting with Indigo, GoAir to review Airbus Neo aircraft

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

Currently, there are around 400 A320 neo planes flying with the old engines worldwide. Representative image   -  PTI

The two budget carriers have been facing glitches in the Pratt & Whitney engine

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) called an urgent meeting with Indigo and GoAir on Wednesday to review the performance of the Airbus Neo aircraft in their fleets.

According to sources, the issues related to the A320 Neo aircraft’s Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engine, which both the airlines haves been facing for years, will be discussed at the meeting. The two budget carriers have been facing glitches in the P&W engine that powers many of their A320 planes.

The DGCA has also requested P&W to supply spare engines to the airlines to expedite the process of replacing the old engines.

Currently, there are around 400 A320 neo planes flying with the old engines worldwide. Out of these, 120 to 130 aircraft are flown by IndiGo and GoAir, the sources said. IndiGo has 79 A320 neos, five A321 neos, 134 A320s and 18 ATRs in its fleet of 236 aircraft. GoAir operates 35 A320 neos and 16 A320s.

The P&W engine-powered A320 neo planes in the fleets of the two airlines have been facing glitches both mid-air and on-ground since their induction way back in 2016, which has also led to grounding of some planes.

