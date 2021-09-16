DGCA certifies ExecuJet MRO for maintenance of Dassault Falcon business jets

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday certified ExecuJet MRO Services in Dubai to carry out line and heavy maintenance on various types of Indian-registered Dassault Falcon business jets.

ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East is a wholly owned Dassault Aviation subsidiary and is certified for the entire range of Falcon aircraft. As a Dassault-owned facility, ExecuJet can carry out work covered under the manufacturer’s warranty and other programmes. ExecuJet has invested in Dassault tooling for the Falcon range and has trained its maintenance personnel at Dassault Aviation in Bordeaux.

“The Indian DGCA certification includes line and heavy maintenance on Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft as well as several variants of Falcon 2000 and Falcon 900 aircraft,” said Nick Weber, Regional VP Middle East, ExecuJet MRO Services.

Many Indian-registered business jets arrive in Dubai regularly, and the proximity and business links between the two countries make Dubai an ideal location for servicing Falcon operators from India, he added.

“Business aviation is a truly global business and this is why ExecuJet is certified by 15 international regulators including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), US FAA, the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and others. ExecuJet MRO Services in Dubai has a comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul capability, serving multiple aircraft brands,” said Weber

It is an Embraer-authorised service centre for line and heavy maintenance for Embraer business jets ranging from the Phenom 100 to Lineage 1000. It is also certified for line and heavy maintenance on Bombardier’s Global Express, Challenger and Learjet aircraft, as well as most Hawker business jet models.