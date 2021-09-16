DGCA certifies ExecuJet MRO for maintenance of Dassault Falcon business jets

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday certified ExecuJet MRO Services in Dubai to carry out line and heavy maintenance on various types of Indian-registered Dassault Falcon business jets.
ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East is a wholly owned Dassault Aviation subsidiary and is certified for the entire range of Falcon aircraft. As a Dassault-owned facility, ExecuJet can carry out work covered under the manufacturer’s warranty and other programmes. ExecuJet has invested in Dassault tooling for the Falcon range and has trained its maintenance personnel at Dassault Aviation in Bordeaux.
'Indian aviation industry sees green shoots of recovery'
“The Indian DGCA certification includes line and heavy maintenance on Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft as well as several variants of Falcon 2000 and Falcon 900 aircraft,” said Nick Weber, Regional VP Middle East, ExecuJet MRO Services.
Many Indian-registered business jets arrive in Dubai regularly, and the proximity and business links between the two countries make Dubai an ideal location for servicing Falcon operators from India, he added.
Is the aviation market ready for new players ?
“Business aviation is a truly global business and this is why ExecuJet is certified by 15 international regulators including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), US FAA, the United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and others. ExecuJet MRO Services in Dubai has a comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul capability, serving multiple aircraft brands,” said Weber
It is an Embraer-authorised service centre for line and heavy maintenance for Embraer business jets ranging from the Phenom 100 to Lineage 1000. It is also certified for line and heavy maintenance on Bombardier’s Global Express, Challenger and Learjet aircraft, as well as most Hawker business jet models.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
The stock of CESC Limited began the year on the front foot as it saw a sharp rally in the early weeks. From ...
₹1547 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1525150015651590 Stock will be bearish until it stays below ₹1,550 and so, ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...