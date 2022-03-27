DGCA clears 3,200 departures per week across foreign & domestic airlines

Over 3,200 departures per week will be operated from India during this year’s summer schedule beginning today. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, 1,466 international departures per week have been approved for Indian carriers.

Departures per week have been approved to 43 destinations in 27 countries that include the UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Turkey, Malaysia, United Kingdom, France, Kenya, Germany, the US, Canada, Myanmar, Australia, Israel, Bahrain, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Russia.

IndiGo has the highest departures of 505, followed by Air India and Air India Express.

On the other hand, 1,783 departures per week will be operated by foreign airlines.

A total 60 foreign airlines of 40 countries that include Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the US, Iraq, Kenya, Bangladesh, Germany, Singapore, Yemen, Srilanka, Bahrain, Maldives, Nepal, Iran, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Kuwait, Tanzania, Netherlands, France, UAE, Australia, Qatar, Ethiopia, Oman, Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Britain, Myanmar, Canada, Finland, Poland, Bhutan, & Egypt have got approval to operate.

The summer schedule 2022 is effective from today, March 27, 2022 till October 29, 2022.