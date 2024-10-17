The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has fined Akasa Air ₹30 lakh for certain lapses in pilot training. This action follows DGCA spot audit in May and a subsequent show-cause notice issued in August.

The scrutiny had revealed that practical training sessions were conducted by the airline without mandated regulatory approvals, raising concerns about training standards and operational readiness. Akasa Air was given seven days to respond to the show-cause notice and an order imposing fine was issued on Thursday.

“We are working closely with the regulator on this matter. For us, at Akasa Air, safety is of the utmost importance and we are committed to pursuing the highest global standards of safety,” Akasa Air said in a statement.

