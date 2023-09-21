The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has introduced new regulations aimed at improving safety for air travellers by addressing the needs of air traffic controllers (ATCOs) at 57 airports. These rules are designed to make air travel safer and more efficient, recognising the challenging and often exhausting nature of ATCOs’ work, while aligning with international guidelines.

ATCOs are crucial for ensuring safe and orderly flow of air traffic, and their job is known for its stress and fatigue. It demands integrity, hard work, and ability to handle conflicts effectively.

Limits on duty hours

These regulations are the result of collaborative efforts between regulators and stakeholders, marking a significant step toward DGCA’s commitment to aviation safety. They set limits on duty hours and mandate rest periods for ATCOs, following international standards while considering India’s specific context and scientific research.

The rules prioritise safety and the well-being of ATCOs, ensuring they can continue to provide safe air traffic services. The regulations cover 57 Air Traffic Control Centers, with phased implementation at remaining airports, according to the Airports Authority of India’s roadmap.

